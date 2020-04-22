Next Generation Data Storage Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Next Generation Data Storage and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Next Generation Data Storage market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Next Generation Data Storage market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market was valued at USD 65.85 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 223.04 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5437&utm_source=PN24&utm_medium=005

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Dell Avago Technologies

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P.

HGST

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Avago Technologies

Drobo