Next-Generation Firewall Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Next-Generation Firewall and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Next-Generation Firewall market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Next-Generation Firewall market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Cisco Systems

Sonicwall

Palo Alto Networks

Zscaler

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Hillstone Networks

Gajshield Infotech (I)