Next Generation Sequencers Market Size Analysis 2019-2042

The following manufacturers are covered:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

QIAGEN N. V. (Germany)

BGI (China)

Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.)

Otogenetics Corporation (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Other

Segment by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

