Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities 2020 – 2026

Request Free Sample Pages Of This Premium Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2380923

This report covers leading companies associated in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California

Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer

Genomatix

PierianDx

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DNASTAR

Biomatters

Partek

New England Biolabs

Myriad Genetics

Macrogen

GATC Biotech

Scope of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

On the basis Of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market share and growth rate of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for each application, including-

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Consumables

Platforms

Services

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market definition. Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region. In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region. Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market structure and competition analysis. SWOT analysis of the Leading Market Players in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.



