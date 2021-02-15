NFC Chips Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Companies: Broadcom Marvell Technology Group, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies

The New Report “NFC Chips Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

NFC or near field communication is a type of short-range wireless communication technology used in modern electronic devices. The chip is usually embedded in smartphones, tablets, and laptops for short range communication. With the growing adoption of cashless payments and others scanning applications in mobile devices that require radio communications. Technological developments in the North American region and growing markets in the APAC countries create favorable landscape for the key players in future.

The NFC chips market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for smartphones coupled with the increasing trend of contactless payment. Moreover, increasing expenses for research and development are further boosting the growth of the NFC chips market. However, high cost and data security issues may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the rapid adoption of advanced consumer electronics would create significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the NFC chips market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Broadcom Inc, 2. Marvell Technology Group Ltd., 3. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., 4. NXP Semiconductors, 5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., 6. Renesas Electronics Corporation, 7. SAMSUNG, 8. STMicroelectronics, 9. Texas Instruments Incorporated, 10. VERIMATRIX

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global NFC Chips Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global NFC CHIPS are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NFC CHIPS Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global NFC chips market is segmented on the basis of application and industry vertical. Based on application, the market is segmented as television, smartphone, medical equipment, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, consumer electronics, aviation, retail, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global NFC Chips market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The NFC Chips market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 NFC Chips Market Size

2.2 NFC Chips Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 NFC Chips Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 NFC Chips Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players NFC Chips Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into NFC Chips Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global NFC Chips Sales by Product

4.2 Global NFC Chips Revenue by Product

4.3 NFC Chips Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global NFC Chips Breakdown Data by End User

