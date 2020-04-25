Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market was valued at USD 1045.10 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1774.43 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.86 % from 2018 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Lanxess AG

Zeon Corporatrion

Kumho Petrochemical Co.

Synthos S.A.

JSR Corporation

Sibur Holding

Versalis S.p.A.

ARLANXEO