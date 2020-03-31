Nitrogen-based Biocides size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2032

Global Nitrogen-based Biocides Market Viewpoint

In this Nitrogen-based Biocides market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza

Dow Microbial Control

Troy Corporation

ThorGmbh

Lanxess

Clariant

BASF

AkzoNobel

Nalco Champion

Albemarle

DuPont

Kemira

Baker Hughes

Bio Chemical

Xingyuan Chemistry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Triazines

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Oxazolidines

Azoles

DMDM Hydantoin

WSCP

Other

Segment by Application

Papermaking

Metalworking Cutting Fluids

Gas/Oil Drilling Muds/Packer Fluids

Industrial Adhesives

Others

