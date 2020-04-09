Non-alcoholic Beverages Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

Assessment of the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

Market: Taxonomy

Product Type

Carbonated Aerated Drinks Low/Zero Calorie Drinks Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks Others

Non-Carbonated Fruit Juice Vegetable Juice Plant Extract Juices Fermented Drinks

RTD Beverages RTD Tea RTD Coffee

Hot Drinks Tea Coffee Others

Sports & Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks Functional Beverages Dairy Based Beverages Fruit and Vegetable Punch Sherbet and Other Local Drinks



Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

Tea

Coffee

Milk

Cocoa/Chocolate

Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts

Microbial Extracts

Nuts

Soybean

Floral Extracts

Colorants

Sweeteners

Flavors

Preservatives

CO2

Water

Packaging

Bottles PET Bottles HDPE Bottles Glass Bottles

Metal Can

Liquid Carton

Slim Plastic Containers

Pouch

Tetra Pak

Sachet

Takeaway Cups & Tumblers

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others Brand Stores Traditional Wholesalers



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

