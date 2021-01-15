Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

This report presents the worldwide Non-alcoholic Beverages market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market:

Market: Taxonomy

Product Type

Carbonated Aerated Drinks Low/Zero Calorie Drinks Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks Others

Non-Carbonated Fruit Juice Vegetable Juice Plant Extract Juices Fermented Drinks

RTD Beverages RTD Tea RTD Coffee

Hot Drinks Tea Coffee Others

Sports & Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks Functional Beverages Dairy Based Beverages Fruit and Vegetable Punch Sherbet and Other Local Drinks



Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

Tea

Coffee

Milk

Cocoa/Chocolate

Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts

Microbial Extracts

Nuts

Soybean

Floral Extracts

Colorants

Sweeteners

Flavors

Preservatives

CO2

Water

Packaging

Bottles PET Bottles HDPE Bottles Glass Bottles

Metal Can

Liquid Carton

Slim Plastic Containers

Pouch

Tetra Pak

Sachet

Takeaway Cups & Tumblers

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others Brand Stores Traditional Wholesalers



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size

2.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Production 2014-2025

2.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Non-alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Non-alcoholic Beverages Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

2.4 Key Trends for Non-alcoholic Beverages Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….