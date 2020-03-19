Non-Stick Coatings Market : Know what are the Booming Reasons in 2020 | SHOWA DENKO K.K.; AGC Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Orion Industries Incorporated; Metal Coatings

Non-stick coatings market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 678.02 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, DowDuPont; Metallic Bonds, Ltd.; 3M; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; AGC Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Orion Industries Incorporated; Metal Coatings; Dongyue Group; The Chemours Company; Juhua Group Corporation; Solvay; Chenguang Biotech Group Co.,Ltd; MBI Coatings; GREBE Holding GmbH; Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd.; Arkema; Shamrock Technologies, Inc. and the Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials group of companies.

Non-stick coatings are specialised chemical compounds that are applied on substrate of components so that the sticking ability of that component is reduced towards other materials. The most widespread application of this type of coatings is in food processing or in cookware, where the surface of this cookware is reengineered so that various materials utilized on these substrates do not stick to it.

Market Drivers:

High rate of adoption of non-stick cookware products globally is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the growth of the end-use industrial vertical such as cookware, food processing which contribute as the major share of usage of this products are factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding prolonged usage of these coatings on the health is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing presence in the availability of substitutes are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Non-Stick Coatings Market

By Type

Fluoropolymer Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Aqueous Dispersion Polytetrafluoroethylene (PFA) Pellets Polytetrafluoroethylene (PFA) Powder Varieties Silicone Sol-Gel Ceramics Others



By Application

Cookware

Food Processing

Fabrics & Carpets

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Essential Points to focus on -:

This report gives stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.

It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.

It gives five-year estimate surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.

Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.

In-profundity market division analysis.

Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.

Potential Held by the Report:

Recent industry trends and developments

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Non-Stick Coatings” and its commercial landscape

To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

