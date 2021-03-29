Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Will Likely To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of 9% By 2022|key players like Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology, Inc

Global nondestructive testing equipment market is expected to reach $3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2016 – 2022. Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure. Nondestructive testing market is expected to witness considerable growth due to continuous evolution in robotics, automation, oil & gas, and electronics industry coupled with growth in need for quality-assured machines.

Companies need to have quality accredit in accordance with standards such as ISO 9001 quality management system and other quality control assurance certifications. In addition, the number of companies using nondestructive inspection (NDI) to improve processes, reduce waste, and limit liability has increased considerably, resulting in growth in nondestructive testing market demand.

Some of the key players of Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market:

Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology, Inc., Sonatest, General Electric, Mistras Group, Inc., Zetec, Inc., Magnaflux Corporation, and YXLON International GmbH among others.

The market growth is supplemented by the increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographic regions due to rise in incidence of infrastructure failures, and rise in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure and maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations and quality/safety assurance. However, high cost of equipment and lack of skilled technicians may impede the market growth. Increase in usage of advanced materials is expected to create numerous opportunities for growth.

The nondestructive testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of testing method, technique, industry vertical, and geography. Based on testing method, it is divided into ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy-current testing, liquid penetrant testing, and others. Based on nondestructive examination (NDE) techniques, it is categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, and others. It is classified on the basis of industry vertical into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

