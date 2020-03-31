Noni Juice Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global Noni Juice Market: Overview

With rising health conscious behaviour among the consumers, demand for healthy and nutritious products growing exponentially. Noni is a small evergreen herb which is commonly found in subtropics and tropic regions of the world. Noni fruit is also known as Indian mulberry and is botanically known as Morinda citrifolia. Noni fruit exhibit distinctive and versatile therapeutic properties. Traditionally noni was used for dyeing purpose due to the presence of a yellow chemical called anthraquinones. However, noni fruit also exhibit distinctive and versatile therapeutic properties. Noni fruit and juice is known for their health benefits, whereas its bark and leaves hold traditional use in many parts of Asia. Noni juice is derived from noni fruit and is widely used as nutritional tonic owing to its therapeutic and alternative medication properties. Noni juice is globally acquiring speculations due to its healing characteristics. Hence, driving the growth of the market.

Global Noni Juice Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing inclination of the consumers towards health befitting products is expected to propel the growth of noni juice market. Noni juice is attributed to prevent the risk of cancer, helps in proper functioning of the liver and heart and also helps to prevent certain health conditions such as gout and diabetes. Hence, gaining traction in nutraceutical industry. Apart from these health benefits, noni juice also poses antioxidant properties which further exerts antifungal, antibacterial and antipsychotic effects which helps in preventing conditions such as arthritis. Hence, broad spectrum of health benefits, is expected to propel the growth of noni juice market. With presence of anthraquinones noni juice has a stimulating effect on the skin and prevents the early wrinkle formation. Moreover, presence of biochemical component proxeronine and essential fatty acid, it helps in smooth functioning of cell membrane which, thereby, help to restore healthy skin. Hence, is extensively used in personal care industry. Also, increasing demand for natural and organic products among consumers is also expected to spur the demand for noni juice as it can be obtained naturally and organically.

However, noni juice tends to elevate the level of potassium. Thus, people having high potassium content may have side effects of having noni juice. It is also associated with liver damage and absorptions. Hence, lack of warning signs on the labels coupled with lack of consumer knowledge may affect the growth of the market.

Global Noni Juice Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, noni juice market is segmented into:-

Natural

Organic

On the basis of application, noni juice market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Global Noni Juice Market: Region wise Outlook

The global noni juice market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and North America. Noni juice market is expected to record substantial growth in North America. Rising health concern and preventive health awareness, has led to adoption of products offering array of health benefits. Thereby, supporting the growth of noni juice market. Asia Pacific is expected to record significant growth in the noni juice market. As it is being native of the region along with rising demand for healthy products across the globe would propel the export market of noni products in Asia Pacific region. With increasing geriatric population demand for noni juice is expected to increase in Japan owing to its ability to prevent arthritis and other bone related diseases.

