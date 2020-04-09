North America 3D Sensors Market 2020 Precise Outlook with Future Prospects, Key Players and Forecast To 2027

The 3D sensors market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 832.8 Mn in 2018 to US$ 13,390.4 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 33.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Increased penetration of smartphones and smart consumer electronics around the world is driving the growth of the advanced concept of “connected things” or “Internet of things (IoT).” IoT growth in the near future will be driven by the rising proliferation of these connected devices in various areas, including smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings, and industrial setups. Rising investments and supportive ecosystem for IoT start-ups is also fuelling the R&D pertaining to the IoT technology. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, GE, Intel, Qualcomm, and Samsung have also invested huge amounts in developing IoT across industries. Smart city initiatives in the US, China, India, and Singapore are also boosting the demand for IoT connections. The upcoming and emerging concepts that are considered to be the by-products of IoT are provided with a steady opportunity platform with the usage of these sensors. The growing popularity of IoT is expected to drive the growth of the 3D sensors market.

The 3D sensors market is fragmented with the presence of several market players. The companies operating in the 3D sensors market are focusing on offering flexible and efficient solutions to attract new customers and gain a strong market position.

The 3D sensors market by end-user is segmented into healthcare aerospace, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Stereo 3D imaging is being used to reconstruct soft tissue structures in 3D. The forensic medicine field has proposed to use 3D imaging sensors, where the technology blends with radiological data for complete documentation of injuries. To check the absence of the depth involved, a structured surgical light (SSL) system is used. The system has a 3D sensing device that has the capacity to measure the surgical site. 3D biosensors are another type of medical device that helps in scanning during pregnancy/ultrasound. 3D biosensors in clinical applications help in diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Therefore, wide applications of 3D sensors in the healthcare sector are expected to support the growth of the 3D sensors market.

The overall North America 3D sensors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America 3D sensors market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the North America 3D sensors market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America 3D sensors industry.

Some of the players present in 3D sensors market are Adafruit, Ams Ag, Teledyne, Ifm Electronic GmbH, Infineon Technologies Ag, Keyence Corporation, Melexis, STMicroelectronics, Sony Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others.

NORTH AMERICA 3D SENSORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America 3D sensors Market – By Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Structured Light

North America 3D sensors Market – By End-user Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

North America 3D sensors Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

