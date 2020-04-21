North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at USD 55.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 142.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3m

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Ccl Industries Zebra Technologies Corp

Applied Dna Sciences Essentra Plc

Rr Donnelley & Sons Company

Impinj

Alpvision Sa

Sicpa Holding Sa

Savi Technology

Authentix

Ampacet Corporation

Tracelink Advance Track & Trace S.A.