North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The increase in data generation due to the increasing proliferation of digital services is boosting the growth of the AI chip market. The significant investments in AI chip start-ups are also anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based AI solutions is anticipated to propel growth in the forecast period. Presently, the major applications of AI chip are in the data center/cloud computing segment, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Also, rising adoption of AI in developing regions, evolving architectures of AI chips, and increasing applications across various industry verticals are driving the AI chip market. Owing to this growing trend, companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service by adopting cloud-based artificial intelligence services. The artificial intelligence technology is complex and expensive to build in-house by any enterprise. Not every mid-size or to some extent even the large enterprise finds it feasible to invest in in-house artificial intelligence system. Hence, most enterprises use data centers for their artificial intelligence applications. Each enterprise requires a specific artificial solution, and using cloud service providers for the same are considered as the best business model for artificial intelligence technology providers. Hence, in the coming years, the adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence solutions is expected to grow at an impressive rate over the forecast period.

The GPU segment of the AI Chip market led the North America market with maximum share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The AI Chip market by type is segmented into CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and others. The other segment includes SoC and other custom chips used for AI applications. GPUs are good at fetching large amounts of memory, and they offer energy efficient means of managing the complex array of calculations involved in training a neural network. It means that GPUs can train more neural networks with less hardware. However, in artificial intelligence applications, inference applications are as important as the training ones, so companies require chips which can quickly execute neural networks through inference. For this, many big tech companies are building their specific inference solutions such as Google’s TPU. For inference applications, Microsoft uses FPGAs and Baidu uses GPUs; they are more relevant for training but can work for inference also when combined with suitable software.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005729/request-trial

NORTH AMERICA AI CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Segment

Data Center

Edge

By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

AI Chip Market – Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005729/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]