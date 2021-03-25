North America Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market expected to grow from US$ 128.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2254.2 Mn by the year 2027

The Insight Partners announces New Report on “Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market”, this report consists of trends that are anticipated to Impact the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. Assessment of those tendencies is covered in the record, at the side of their product improvements.

The reports affords an in depth review of the enterprise including each qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates for five major regions, 2020 to 2027. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market by region is further subdivided into each country and segment.

The artificial intelligence in the fashion market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 128.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2254.2 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 37.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007522/

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence in fashion market is segmented into product recommendation, virtual assistant, product search and discovery, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, and others. The product recommendation of artificial intelligence in fashion market led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In today’s omnichannel retailing space, product recommendations have turn out to be a significant retailer strategy. The growing range of products and information offered has resulted in intensifying diversity of consumers’ demand, which has become a challenge for fashion brands to offer the right products harmonized with customer preferences. A recommendation engine enables these brands to considerably enhance revenues, Click-Through Rates, conversions, as well as other vital metrics. It can have progressive effects on the user experience, thereby rendering greater customer satisfaction and retention.

This report covers major advances as an organic and inorganic growth strategy in the Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market. Various agencies awareness on organic boom techniques which include product launches, product approvals, and patents and activities. The arms growth strategy activities witnessed in the market have been acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. The market players from Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in Fashion in the global market.

Top Companies in Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market are-

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Catchoom

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Artificial Intelligence in Fashion players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Fashion with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence in Fashion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market providing information such as company profiles and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, earnings and contact information. Trends in the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Fashion and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the new investment project is assessed and conclusions from research around the world are presented.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007522/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]