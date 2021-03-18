North America Automotive Sensors Market Detailed Analytical Overview By 2027

“The North America automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 2.66 Bn in 2027.”

The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on the electric vehicle segment as the section has attracted several customers. Major players catalyzing the market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others. Electric vehicles consist of several types of sensors which enhances the reliability, safety, and performance of the vehicles. The electrification of automobiles is ushering the automotive industry and the industries associated with it to a greater extent.

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The automobile manufacturers, along with several semiconductor manufacturers, are constantly innovating and developing advanced semiconductor and electronic solutions in order to deliver the safest, reliable, and performance-oriented vehicle to their customers. The automotive OEMs are integrating their vehicle’s dashboards, seats, heating systems as well as mirrors with advanced sensors and embedded computers, which is facilitating the sensors industry players to design and develop robust technologies. Sensors are also integrated into areas such as braking system, induction motor, and battery system, among others.

The automakers are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing connected cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward connected cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. The growth trajectory of connected cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt connected cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles.

The US is anticipated to lead the North America automotive sensors market across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is home to three of the leading automotive groups in the world – General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, and Ford Motor Company, among others. Also, it is home to some of the leading semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors, and others. Many of the automakers have engine & transmission plants and conduct design, R&D, and testing activities in the US.

