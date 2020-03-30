North America Carbon Fiber Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2027

Increasing usage of carbon fiber in wind energy industry

Increasing demand to utilize renewable resources has led to an upsurge for the installation and demand for wind farms, with wide tracts of land and coastal areas devoted to the operation of wind turbines. The wind turbine manufacturers strive to produce more efficient and longer blades. Advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber is an upcoming component for the construction of wind turbines, specifically the blades. The companies operating in the North American market have discovered that the longer the blades are on a turbine, the more energy can be generated. The carbon fiber plays a vital role in the wind energy industry. Large blades are typically designed by stiffness and deflection, rather than taking into consideration the material strength. The high stiffness characteristic of carbon fiber lowers the blade deflection, allowing a larger tower diameter for a given blade-to-tower clearance. Carbon fiber is added in the spar cap, which is known to be the backbone of the blade.

Precursors Insights

Based on precursors, the North America carbon fiber market is bifurcated as PAN-based and pitch. The PAN-based segment dominated the North America carbon fiber market. The presence of linear nitrile groups results in a robust intermolecular interaction in linear PAN that leads to having a high melting point, which results in the degradation before the temperature reaches the melting point. The rising demand for carbon fiber in the industrial applications has led to an upsurge to the manufacturing and production of PAN as it is one of the most widely used precursors.

Form Insights

The North America carbon fiber market is bifurcated based on form into composite and non-composite. The composite segment accounted for the largest share in the North America carbon fiber market. The carbon fiber reinforced polymers are advanced composite materials that are used in a wide variety of applications, from the sports equipment to the aerospace and automotive sector. Carbon fibers, when bound with plastic polymer resin, produce a composite material that is durable, extremely strong, and lightweight that can be used in various forms, including tubes, tows, and fabrics. The steady decrease in the prices, coupled with the availability of multiple carbon fibers and polymer matrix materials, have helped the carbon fiber polymer composite materials to achieve an essential position in the North America market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America carbon fiber market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

