North America Cell Line Development Market to Develop Rapidly By 2027

“Cell Line Development market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,393.32 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3,829.46 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 13.5% from the year 2020 to 2027. “

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increase in the demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes in the North America region.

The medical biotechnology has undergone revolutions as a result of various development programs, business strategies that helps to produce, discover, or alter various biomolecules and organisms through bioengineering approaches. The Biotech Startup Revolution has also assisted in promoting the new ventures holding promising and innovative ideas in the country and supported in maximizing the revenue generation and thus the economic position of North America in the global cell line development market.

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius AG

SELEXIS

BioFactura, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

LakePharma, Inc.

General Electric Company

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government, and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research are further expected to stimulate growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the cell line development market in North America.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of cell line development across the North American region through the forecast period. The increasing investments and rising funds dedicated to the manufacturing companies as well as academic and research institutes for the development of cell line based end products such as precision medicine and other therapeutics is one of the major driving factors. In 2018, The All of Us Research Program of NIH funded the Genome Centers in generating genotype sequence data from bio samples. These factors are expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast years.

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the cell line development market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America cell line development market market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

