North America Clear Aligners Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2027

The clear aligners market is growing primarily due to growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. Restraining factors, such as high cost of clear aligners, are likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, rising dental tourism in the emerging nations is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North American in the coming years.

Rising incidence of malocclusions in children drive the market for clear aligners drugs. Malocclusion refers to a set of growth and developmental abnormalities that affect jaws and teeth, resulting in deviations in their position. People with several traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. But, patients need orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of their teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.

Company Profiles

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

DynaFlex

In 2019, the US accounted for the largest market share in North America clear aligners market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. US is an economically advanced country, and the country has the presence of various players that are well established in the pharmaceutical market. The companies are engaged in the technological advancement activities that are enabling them to develop the latest technologies, and increasing awareness about clear aligners in the country. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the clear aligners market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

According to the data of Elsevier B.V., the prevalence of severe deep overbite was around 8% in the US, with the average overbite ranging from 36.5% to 39.2% in children between the age of 5 and 6 years. Moreover, in a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), analysis of occlusion on some groups of adolescents between the age of 12 and 18 years was performed. According to the study, more than 93% of the subjects confirmed some form of malocclusion. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in children and teenagers in the region has led to increased use of invisible orthodontics, which thereby propels the market growth.

The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding were the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children. As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for market growth.

