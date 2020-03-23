North America Dairy Starter Culture Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The North America dairy starter culture market is accounted to US$ 299.6Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 456.0 Mn by 2027.

Dairy Starter Culture Market – Key Companies Profiled

BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L.

Bioprox

The Dow Chemical Company (Dupont)

Lallemand Inc.

LB Bulgaricum

Saccco System

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type as – mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria. The thermophilic bacteria segment in the North America dairy starter culture market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. The thermophilic bacteria are considered to be those which breeds in milk under high temperatures, along with pasteurization. They are large, rod-shaped bacteria and are known as heat-loving bacteria as they grow in high temperatures such as 50 ºC or more. Thermophilic starters are made up of streptococci and lactobacilli which have an optimal growth temperature of 45 ºC. They are highly used in the production of yogurt and different types of cheese, mainly a variety of ‘cooked’ cheese such as Swiss cheese, Emmental, Gruyere and other Italian cheese. Streptococcus thermophilus starters are another category of thermophilic starters which are used for different types of soft cheeses as a substitute of mesophilic starters so as to provide special characteristics.

