North America Dry Type Transformer Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

North America Dry Type Transformer Market size in 2018 exceeded USD 900 million and is anticipated to surpass an annual installation of 19000 units by 2025.

Canada Dry Type Transformer Market Size, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Ongoing technological advancements followed by positive inclination toward the replacement of traditional insulation technologies will drive the dry type transformer market across North America. The technology owing to its environmental reliability has gained immense upsurge in the recent years. Exceptional performance in extreme climatic conditions coupled with elimination of spills & leakages will boost product penetration. Furthermore, efficient resistivity to abrupt current flow and short circuits in line with operational safety & security across indoor deployment will foster the industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: North America Dry Type Transformer Market

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Core

Shell core transformers are anticipated to exceed an annual installation of 5000 units by 2025. These transformers in the recent years have gained an appreciable market penetration owing to improved efficiencies and economical cost structure when compared to the conventional closed core units. Furthermore, high-end product flexibility coupled with the integration of smart monitoring unit have proliferated the overall dry type transformer market.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Technology

Effective compatibility across high-tension applications along with better cooling properties, when compared to its dry counterparts, will fuel the self air dry type transformer market growth. The technology over the years has gained sustainable adoption pertaining to its optimum cooling strength and ease-of-installation. Leakage, health, and fire hazards associated with these products may however restrain the product demand.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Insulation

U.S. Dry Type Transformer Market Size, By Insulation (Units)

Class B and A transformers witness wide applicability across electric networks with lower peak demand and comparatively low transformation capacity. These units have gained marginal industry penetration owing to the significant competitive influence from existing insulation units and low consumer apprehension. However effective cost structure, compact configuration, and insulating property are key factors driving the market growth.

North America Dry Type Transformer Industry, By Product

In the recent years, cast resin transformers have gained appreciable upsurge owing to their rapid technological enhancements and safe operational performance. The manufacturers have constantly been focusing towards efficient technological developments and expansion of product applications which in turn will augment the dry type transformer market.

North America Dry Type Transformer Industry, By Phase

Three-phase dry type transformers owing to their effective feasibility across large-capacity industrial establishments and utility-aided distribution networks hold the majority revenue share. However, the growing demand for high ampacity and power reliability across industrial processes will positively influence the industry landscape. In addition, the effective long-route network capacity coupled with lower line losses will enhance the market.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Installation

Increasing space limitations on account of ongoing retrofitting & refurbishment of existing electric network will stimulate the indoor North America dry type transformer industry. The growing real estate industry in association to the exponential increase in public and private investments will enhance the product penetration. Infrastructure investments across the region have primarily been driven with majority of deals led by the renewable, power, and road sectors.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Winding

Effective transformation & operational flexibility, when compared to its competitive counterparts have amplified the auto transformer dry type transformer market potential. Compact unit structure, sustainable costs, and higher efficiency are a few indispensable parameters, which will encourage the product adoption.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Rating

> 30 MVA units in the recent years have gained escalation owing to the expansion of high-tension electric lines to curb losses accumulated from the long-route electrical supply. Minimal sagging losses, lesser use of materials, and efficient electricity supply are the few indispensable parameters which will positively influence the dry type transformer market.

North America Dry Type Transformer Industry, By Voltage

2.5 kV to 10 kV dry type transformer market is predicted to observe growth on account of its wide applications across power, infrastructure sectors and process industries. Ongoing integration of sustainable technologies across the residential peripherals along with rapid development of micro-grid infrastructure will positively influence the business outlook.

North America Dry Type Transformer Industry, By Mounting

Pole-mounted transformers have gained appreciable market penetration owing to large unit installations to cater to long-route electrical distribution. Distant load centers across regions with limited grid access provide immense potential for technological expansion which will further boost the North America market.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Application

Increasing emphasis on the adoption of comprehensive frequency electric networks in line with rising concerns for energy efficiency will complement the industrial dry type transformer market size. Growing demand for high voltage infrastructure to endure rising demand for peak load will boost the product demand. Increasing fund allocation by the government and private organizations towards electrification programs will further complement the industry growth.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By End Use

Rising energy demand, expanding smart grid networks along with the increased investments toward retrofitting and modernization of the existing grid structure will augment the dry type transformer market growth. Rising investments & technological upgradation toward the integration of electricity generated from renewable sources into the grid will further complement the industry landscape.

North America Dry Type Transformer Market, By Country

North America Dry Type Transformer Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

North American countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have witnessed an inclination in the product demand owing to the increased spending for the development of long-distance electricity networks. The U.S. Government is planning to spend USD 10 billion to develop new distribution networks in 2017, which will significantly reduce the curtailment rate of the Western transmission network.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: North America Dry Type Transformer Market

Prominent North America market participants include GE, Schneider, Toshiba, CG, Siemens, Eaton, ABB, Pioneer Power, WEG, Rex Power, Olsun, MGM, Niagara Transformers, Hammond, Neeltran, Electric Power, Marcus, Atlas, Deemsa and Virginia & Georgia Transformers.

Efficient supply chain collaborations coupled with facility development to attain economies of scale have been the key strategic implications adhered by the leading industry players across the dry type transformer market.

North America Dry Type Transformer Industry Viewpoint

These units provide a safe and reliable power source in order to avoid the requirement for venting of toxic gasses, catch basins or fire proof vaults. It needs minimal maintenance to ensure reliable & trouble-free services

