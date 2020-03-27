North America Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth By 2027

“The emergency shutdown systems market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 306.40Mn in 2020 to US$ 462.57 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.”

The increased demand from regional authorities for higher safety in countries such as the US and Canada encourages the growth of the emergency shutdown systems market.

It is anticipated that rising oil and gas prices and growing upstream activities will increase the growth for emergency shutdown systems market, especially from off-shore establishments as the demand for ESD systems comes from midstream, upstream, and downstream oil refinery activities. Laws and regulations such as the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) enforce safety and environmental laws for the off-shore oil and gas industry in the US, among others. However, limited penetration across SMEs in emerging economies and narrow scope for cross vertical standardization might hamper the emergency shutdown systems market growth during the forecast period. One of the latest trends impacting emergency shutdown systems market growth is the automated industrial control system.

North America emergency shutdown system market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in the demand for minimizing hydrocarbon leakages, especially in off-shore oilfield-based projects, is one of the major factors driving the emergency shutdown systems market.

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market-Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Cameron International Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market–Segmentation

-North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Component

• Switches

• Sensors

• Programmable Safety System

• Safety Valves

• Actuators

• Others

-North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Control Method

• Pneumatic

• Electrical

• Fiber Optic

• Hydraulic

-North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By End User Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Refining

• Power Generation

• Chemical

• Others

-North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America emergency shutdown system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America emergency shutdown system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

