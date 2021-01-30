North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

North America & Europe Leaf Blowers Market size was estimated at around USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. leaf blowers market size by application, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Rising focus on landscape modelling in North America will magnify the leaf blower demand. According to Lawn Institute, the U.S. spends nearly USD 30 billion for the maintenance of commercial garden and lawns including golf course, turfs, etc. Moreover, increasing suburban landscapes are profitable quotients for the hand-held leaf blower market. The U.S. lawn care industry generated the revenue of more than USD 75 billion in 2018, in which 50% of the market accounted for commercial landscaping. Increasing growth rate of landscaping industry will increase the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

Lawns and gardens are big parts of the contemporary American lifestyle. Residential lawns are maintained for a substantial urban heat dissipation which results in temperature moderation. Aesthetically, lawns and gardens not only enhance the quality of life but also increase the property value, contribute to community pride and social harmony, and compliment other landscape plants. In 2010, American lawns and garden occupied around 30 40 million acres of land, requiring a significant number of lawn and garden equipment for maintenance purpose. These factors will spur demand in North America region.

Air and noise pollution caused by the product may impede the market. Leaf blowing results in a large amount of respirable airborne particulates suspended in the atmosphere, which may provoke asthma and other respiratory disease in children. Moreover, it also increases the severity of chronic lung diseases in leading edge baby boomers. Noise pollution is also one of the major concerns for the product market as the noise level emitted by these products can cause permanent hearing loss to operators as well as nearby people. Technological innovation to reduce the sound of the product will provide growth opportunity. For instance, in 2013, ECHO Corporation launched a backpack product with machine sound output to 65 dB (A).

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market

North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market, By Product

The leaf blower market is segmented into electric and gas-powered products. The gas powered is further bifurcated into 2-stroke and 4-stroke. Similarly, electric ones are diversified into corded blowers and cordless blowers. Increasing investments in increasing the battery backup and air flow of cordless electric blowers may lower the gas-powered leaf blowers market share owing to less air and noise pollution. Cordless segment accounted for more than 90% of the overall revenue share in 2018. Additionally, the growing demand for 2-stroke products in developed nations to provide high air flow rate and low emission of greenhouse gases will drive industry growth.

Analysis By Mobility

North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market By Mobility

On the basis of mobility, the leaf blower market is diversified into three principal product categories which include handheld, backpack and walk behind. In 2018, handheld product market size was predicted around USD 430 million on account of its smaller size and light weight. The product is useful for household purposes owing to its easy handling and optimum performance. Backpack blowers market held nearly 40% of the overall market share in 2018. These products are a step up from handheld blowers in terms of power and are used for large areas including public gardens, commercial parks, etc.

By Distribution Channel

Warehouse accounted for approximately 60% of the market during 2018 and is slated to exhibit more than 4% CAGR by 2025. This is due to the availability of different product brands at low and competitive prices under a single roof. Massive demand share from warehouse home center is also due to several other benefits along with product sales. For instance, various warehouse provides after sales maintenance services as well as in order to maintain strong customer relations.

North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market, By Application

The leaf blower market is categorized into various application including residential lawns and gardens, commercial lawns, gardens and turfs and others including arboriculture, horticulture, forest, woodland industries, etc. Commercial lawns, gardens and turfs is the leading application segment and hold nearly 50% of the overall market share. High growth rate in landscape industry will propel the product market in near future. Residential lawns and gardens sector generated revenue close to USD 200 million in 2018 and will grow substantially in near future.

Regional Insights

In 2018, North America accounted for over three-fourth of the leaf blower industry. The region will witness steady growth owing to a mature lawn and garden industry. This is due to rising demand for landscaping service along with backyard beautification trends in the U.S. The UK and Germany held nearly 40% of the European market share in 2018 and will grow with CAGR close to 3.5% around the year. Prevailing trend of having and maintaining lawn and garden in Europe will propel the product demand size growth during the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market

Some prominent North America & Europe leaf blower market players include Husqvarna, Stihl, Echo, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, Greenworks Tools, Makita Tools Corporation, Honda, Hitachi ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Positec tool corporation (WORX), Earthwise (Great States Corporation/ American Lawn Mower Co.), Ryobi Tools, Emak S.p.A. and Remington Power Tools. Key players in the value chain are involved in continuous new product development in order to expand their product portfolio and customer base. For instance, STIHL Incorporated launched a battery powered blower under the brand name STIHL BGA 45 In 2017. These smartly designed cordless blowers are light weight and easy to use.

Industry Viewpoint

Leaf blower is a gardening tool which use centrifugal force to move the fallen leaves into a manageable pile. Increasing landscape services coupled with backyard beautification in North America and Western Europe will propel the product business in near future. The industry is controlled by strict industry norms regarding the air and noise pollution.

