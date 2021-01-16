North America Genome Editing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

“The North America genome editing market accounted to US$ 1,234.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 4,148.1 Mn by 2025.” The Asia Pacific genome editing market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by the governments of the respective countries in the region. In addition, the rise in the development and research for the genome editing along with the clinical trials are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Rise in the Production of Genetically Modified Crops

The genome editing has proved itself to be the most promising way of feeding the fast growing population across the world. The changes in the climatic conditions due to the global warming and others conditions such as droughts floods are witnessed more across the world. Therefore the feeding the rising population is question among the people across the world. Due to the genome editing the concerns are being reduced to a great level, the two types of the genetically modified crops are widely grown. Firstly, these crops are altered in a ways that they are not affected by the herbicide glyphosate. Secondly, crops are produced to protect themselves from the insecticides.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003907/

Company Profiles

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Lonza

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Editas Medicine

Merck KGaA

The advantages of the genetically modified crops includes diseases resistance, improvement of the photosynthesis, improvement of the nutrition, and more. The genetic modification helps to enhance the productivity without hampering the health of the crops. In addition, for the genetically modified crops the limited resources are required and it require less or no pesti1cides for its growth. The time required for the growth of the genetically modified crops is less, therefore these are highly preferred crops in the western world. The demand for the genetically modified crops is rising in the eastern region due to the benefits offered by these crops.

According to the International Service For The Acquisition Of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA), 2017 statistics, 19 developing countries have planted 53% which is approximately to 100.6 million hectares of the global biotech hectares, whereas the 5 industrial countries have took the 47% which is near about 89.2 million hectares share. The trend of growing genetically modified crop is expected to grow in the coming future. Moreover, the data reveled that among the 24 countries that planted biotech crops in 2016, among them 18 countries are considered as biotech mega-countries. These countries grew approximately 50, 000 hectares of biotech crops. The US remained as top producer of biotech crops across the world. The country planted 75 million hectares in 2017, which covered 40% of the global biotech crop plantings. Similarly, Brazil positioned itself on the second position, with 50.2 million hectares which covered 26% of the global output.

Limitations in Genome Editing

Rapid advances in biotechnology such as gene editing is likely to raise some regulatory challenges, in turn, government struggle to keep pace. According to the Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, the US National Academies of Science have organized a variety of domestic and international meetings about issued reports on the potential promises and downsides of gene editing in the US. Gene editing included in the Worldwide Threat Assessment reports, which was submitted in 2016 and 2017. In spite of the scientific and policy interest, In the US, there were no any published study about Crispr technology that how gene editing technologies are developing within and across specific country contexts. Moreover, gene editing research involves human embryos faces varied regulatory obstacles in certain countries. For instance, In Canada, human germline editing is now banned. Certainly, it is criminalized under the 2004 Assisted Human Reproduction Act, and punishable by fines of 500,000 Canadian dollars or up to 10 years of jail time. Recently, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (the Canadian equivalent of the US National Institutes of Health) has challenged the law with respect to gene editing and has called for human germline gene editing to be decriminalized and legalized.

Emerging Markets For Precision and Regenerative Medicines

The invention of the CRISPR has led to various applications of the gene editing in living organisms, the change of the expression in a living cell is the most attracting one. The application of gene editing is gene therapy which is used for the treating various genetic diseases. The market is mostly acquired by the gene therapy however, there are wider scope for the precision or personalized medicine in the coming years. In addition, the use of CRISPR is been used for cancer treatments which are into the process of clinical trials, and is expected that the number of clinical trials will increase in the coming near future.

In addition, it expected that CRISPR can be utilized for the precision medicine and regenerative medicines. The researcher from the MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute have found that gene have ability of the therapeutic effects in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s as well as multiple sclerosis, kidney disease, certain cancers and others. Also the genome editing is rapidly developed for several applications and is widely used in biomedical researches. The researches includes creation of disease models with desired genetic mutations, screening in a high-throughput manner for drug resistance genes, and making appropriate editions to genes in vivo for disease treatment. The applications of the genome editing have facilitated the development of precision medicine research and it is expected that in the coming future genome editing would lead to the precision medicine. The genome editing provides opportunities introduce to a known disease-specific mutation in order to study the pathophysiology which will lead to various companies to invent precision and regenerative medicine in the coming future and also the research for it will enhance the growth of the genome editing market in the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003907/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America Genome Editing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global North America Genome Editing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.