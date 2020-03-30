North America Hand Sanitizer Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access

The North America Hand Sanitizer Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of types of hand sanitizeris segmented intoalcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic segment is expected to lead the North America hand sanitizer market over the forecast period. Formulations of the alcohol-based hand sanitizers are preferable to hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting. This type of hand sanitizer is generally more effective at killing microorganisms and better tolerated than soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers typically contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain from 60% to 95% alcohol are most effective.

Hand sanitizer with alcohol works against a variety of microorganisms but not spores.The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is more convenient as compared to hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting.Alcohol rubbing kills many different kinds of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and TB bacteria. For health care organizations like hospitals and clinics, optimum alcohol concentration to kill bacteria is 70% to 95%. Hand sanitizers with alcohol concentrations as low as 40% are available in American stores, according to researchers at East Tennessee State University.

NORTH AMERICA HAND SANITIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Product Form

Foam Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Unilever

The Himalaya Drug Company

3M

Godrej Industries Limited

GOJO Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter & Gamble.

S.C. Johnson & Son

Ecolab

