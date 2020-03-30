North America Household Insecticides Market 2027 : In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors

US is dominating the North America household insecticides market, followed by Mexico. The market for household insecticides in US is increasing due to the dense populations in major metropolitan areas. US is also a leading producer of household insecticides in North America. The domestic sales of household insecticides in US have increased with the increase in production capacities and a surge in export. The need to protect oneself from deadly vector-borne diseases has led to high demand for insect sprays used in kitchens, bedrooms, outdoors, and lawns. This growing need for household insecticides to control and prevent the proliferation of insects is anticipated to generate significant demand for household insecticides in North America during the forecast period.

Growing preference for natural household insecticides by a large share of consumer base

Increasing demand for household insecticides made from natural ingredients has led to a surge in the demand for non-synthetic household insecticides for domestic uses. Synthetic insecticides are known to contain harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to negatively impact the health of individual. The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides. Natural household insecticides such as plant-based dust, liquid and aerosol formulations offer a wide variety of indoor and outdoor protection from a range of different insect species. Natural household insecticides are eco-friendly, very efficient and safe.

Insect Type Insights

The North America household insecticides market is segmented on the basis of insect type as mosquitoes & flies, rats & other rodents, termites, bedbugs & beetles, and others. The mosquitoes & flies North America household insecticides market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market in 2018. There has been a rising demand for mosquito insecticides in the North America market. There are two leading and most widely used insecticides that are used in the preparation of household insecticides to be effective against mosquitoes known as malathion and permethrin. Malathion is an organophosphate that is quite often used for the elimination of mosquitoes indoors as well as outdoors and also against a wide range of insects.

It is used in a small amount as in the mosquito insecticide as it possesses no harm to humans. Permethrin is another chemical that is widely used in the preparation of mosquito insecticides that belongs to the group of chemicals known as pyrethroids. This chemical is mixed with water or oil and is applied as a mist. This chemical is used in the preparation of mosquito insecticides as it damages the central nervous system of the mosquitoes and is noted to cause no harm to the humans as well as animals. Growing concerns regarding the risks associated with vector-borne diseases carried by mosquitoes and flies in urban areas is expected to fuel the growth of the household insecticides market in North America.

