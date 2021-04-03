North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology Upto 2027

The North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is expected to reach US$ 11,890.98 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,894.31 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region.

The growth of the liquid nutrition supplement Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

Company Profiles Abbott

AMWAY

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc.

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The shift in the lifestyle of populations around the world is leading to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. For instance, a year-on-year increasing number of diabetic individuals in the world might result in life-changing complications. According to the study by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was ~46 million in 2017, which is expected to grow to ~62 million by 2045. Is among the factors expected to drive the growth of the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market.

The US is expected to lead the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market in the region owing to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to the easy availability of the products. Moreover, the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements in the region. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

US-North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – Market Segmentation

North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Old Age

North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Pharmacy Chains Supermarkets Drug Stores



North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

