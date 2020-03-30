North America Low Speed Vehicle Market to 2027: Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

The North America Low Speed Vehicle Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

North America constitutes developed economies, including the US and Canada, along with several developing countries such as Mexico. North America region is characterized as a fast adopter of several technological developments, which complements the growth of technologically advanced products and services in this region. The companies in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customer demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. North America has a strong presence of a well-developed automotive market and therefore is considered to be one of the most prominent commercial vehicles producing nations in the world.

A low speed vehicle is a 4-wheel motor vehicle that can move at speed from 20 to 25 mph. Golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles, utility vehicles, pickup vans, and personal carriers are among the low speed vehicles deployed in the region. The rising elderly population is projected to create more demand for mobility solutions that are beyond automobiles. In this respect, the low speed vehicles and street-legal golf carts are ideal as these are cost-effective, convenient, and a clean local transportation substitute for this population. The mentioned vehicles are also appropriate for commuters, students, and government fleet operators.

The US projects to lower vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions. The abovementioned factors have been playing a significant role in creating an immediate market for zero-emission vehicles, particularly in the US. The use of low speed vehicles for short trips would play a vital role in decreasing greenhouse gas emission levels in the Americas. All these factors are anticipated to boost the demand of low speed vehicles in the North America region in the coming years.

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market–Segmentation

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Personnel Carriers

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric Less than 5 HP 5 to 10 HP More than 8 HP

Gasoline

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Country

The US

Canada

Mexico

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market-Companies Mentioned

Bintelli Electric Vehicle

Club Car, LLC

Cruise Car, Inc.,

Deere & Company

HDK Co., Ltd.

Moto Electric Vehicles

Polaris Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

The Toro Company

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

