North America Meter Data Management System Market Foraying into Emerging Economies Upto 2027

The meter data management system market in North-America is expected to grow from US$ 346.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1077.4 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The meter data management solutions provide transparency for the utilities and municipalities and thereby enable significantly increased efficiency in reading, billing and service processes. Growing concerns for clean and green energy along with the rising support from the US government, the country’s smart grid deployment is expected to propel during the forecast period. In 2018, the Canadian government announced a US$ 76 Mn call for bids to fund smart grid systems. Investments resulting from this call for bids will support bigger-scale demonstrations of encouraging near-commercial smart grid technologies as well as the installation of smart grid integrated systems for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2017, the Mexican government announced to invest ~US$ 646 Mn over the next eight years for implementing a smart grid intended to increase network flexibility and reliability. In 2007, the government passed the Energy Independence and Security Act, describing characteristics of the Smart Grid and directed Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a Smart Grid Investment Matching Grant (SGIG) program for supporting the modernization of the US electricity system.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005895/

North America Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

US meter data management system market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The government introduced the “Distributed Energy Demonstration Act of 2017”, which is focused on establishing grant programs concerning the smart grid and its deployment-related technologies. These technologies comprise energy generation technologies, EVs and related supply equipment and systems, response and energy efficiency resources, as well as aggregations and integrated control systems, such as microgrids. Such initiatives by the government are expected to positively influence the deployment of smart grids, thus propelling the growth of the meter data management system market. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America meter data management system market in the forecast period:

Mexico Meter Data Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

North America Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

North America Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

Software

Services



North America Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

North America Meter Data Management System Market By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others



North America Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



North America Meter Data Management System Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008598/

Reason To Buy :

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America meter data management system market. • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America meter data management system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. • Scrutinize in-depth North-America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution