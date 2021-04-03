North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market to Garner Brimming Revenues By 2027
The micro mobile data center market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 489.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3170.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.
A majority of the funds in the IT sector have been focused on the North American region owing to various factors. North America is a hub for the technology industry is considered to be one of the hotspots for the venture capitalists and investment firms for investing. Some of the major technology hubs in North America include California, Canada, New York, Texas, and Florida. These factor wil drive the micro mobile data center market in North America region.
The software and IT companies in the US have a high reputation for producing effective as well as reliable solutions. The developing IT industry is projected to propel the market growth in the future. For instance, GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) provides single-phase immersion cooling for data centers launched a new micro-modular data center solution in August 2019. Such type of initiatives would help the overall market micro mobile data centers to grow in the region accompanied by a growing ICT industry.
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market-Companies Mentioned
- Canovate Electronics
- Schneider Electric Se
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Eaton Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Hitachi Ltd
- Panduit
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- VERTIV
The Canada micro mobile data center market is estimated to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of SMEs in Canada boosts the need for advanced technological tools, cloud platforms, and various other on-demand services. The country boasts of a well-developed IT hub in the country that has been the breeding ground for many technological innovations and advancements in the recent past.
Mexico Micro Mobile Data Center Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit
- Up to 25 RU
- 25-40 RU
- Above 40 RU
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application
- Instant DC and Retrofit
- High Density Network
- Remote office Support
- Mobile Computing
- Others
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
