North America Mushroom Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During (2020-2027)

“Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2020 to 2027.” North America mushroom market is expected to grow in coming years due to rising mushroom demand, as it offers various health benefits. Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006181/

Companies Mentioned

Bonduelle Group

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

New Hampshire Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farm

The Mushroom Company

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the largest producer and exporters of fresh mushrooms. The major players operating in the mushroom market include Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Greenyard Group, Monaghan Mushrooms., Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom, Inc., Monaghan Mushrooms, and New Hampshire Mushroom Company, among others. Companies in the North America mushroom market are constantly focused on strategies such as mergers & acquisition, investments, and expansion to expand its footprint across the world and to fulfil the growing demand of the market.

In North America region, government are focused on strategic Initiatives for agricultural and agri-food sector. For instance, Canada government has taken various initiatives for supporting the agriculture and agri-food sector. For the development of Agri-food and agriculture sector, Canada government would deliver federal programs under the Canadian agriculture partnership focusing on economic growth in the agriculture sector. The Canadian agriculture partnership is focus to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector; it is a five-year plan which has an investment of US$ 3 Bn done by the federal government, territorial, and provincial governments. The partnership program would support farmers to manage significant risks and provide streamlined programs & services that are easier to access.

Furthermore, innovation and technological advancements are the keystones of the North American countries such as the U.S, and Canada. The mushroom industry in this region is focused on innovating and advanced technology to increase mushroom production. Further, Canada mushroom farms are working with a technology company, academic institutes, and robotic technology equipment supplier to reduce labor requirements. The mushroom industry in the region is investing in robotic technology to overcome the labor shortage problem and raise production. Therefore, a high focus on advanced technology equipment for mushroom production is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006181/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America mushroom market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America mushroom market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.