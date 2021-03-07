North America Pre-shipment Inspection Market Size, Share Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Production Overview, Upstream Raw Materials, Recent Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

North America Pre-shipment Inspection Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.For all industry, the North America Pre-shipment Inspection market research report provides a comprehensive study for all major regions around the globe on production capacity, consumption, import and export. The report is generated based on the type of market, organization size, on-site availability and organization type of end-users, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Also, the North America Pre-shipment Inspection Market Report calculates the size of the market, the report takes into account the revenue generated from this report’s sales and technologies from different application segments. The report provides key statistics on global and regional North America Pre-shipment Inspection manufacturers ‘ market status and is a valuable source of guidance and guidance for industry-interested companies and individuals. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimates through 2020-2027, allowing stakeholders to capitalize on market opportunities that prevail.

The pre-shipment inspection, as the name suggests, is the inspection before shipment of goods. Pre-shipment inspection process can be done at different stages before shipment such as checking of goods and packaging, quality control or consistency of goods, checking of all documentation and so on. In other words, pre-shipment process has been carried out to reduce the risk of poor quality and non-compliance goods, minimize product recalls and reduce cost. After successful pre-shipment inspection, exporter gets an inspection certificate which indirectly increases the overall sells of goods. The applications of pre-shipment inspection include food and agriculture, chemicals, medical and health care sector, mining, transportation, oil and gas sector and others.

Company Coverage of North America Pre-shipment Inspection Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc): AIM Control Group, ALS Limited, Applus+, Asia Quality Focus, AsiaInspection, Bureau Veritas, Cayley Aerospace, CIS Commodity Inspection Services, Cotecna Inspection SA, Eurofins Scientific, Guangdong Inspection, Intertek Group plc, TÜV Nord Group, TÜV Rheinland, TUV SUD, DNV GL AS, and apave.

Overview of the regional and market segmentation analysis provided in the North America Pre-Shipment Inspection report.

Recent developments In August, DEKRA Certification acquired MasterTest. MasterTest is a testing organization and its country-wide network of eleven testing stations. DEKRA Certification more focused in inspection and testing services hence DEKRA Certification acquired MasterTest In August, Intertek Group PLC acquired Alchemy Systems. Alchemy is the global leader in food and workplace safety training for production workers. Intertek Group plc acquired Alchemy Systems to develop safety training for workers. In February, ALS Limited acquired Mav-Tech Inc. where Mav-Tech Inc. provides materials engineering, welder qualification and mechanical testing services to oil, gas and petrochemical industries. The acquisition has been beneficial for expanding overall business by adding welder qualification and mechanical testing services In June, Applus+ was awarded for the Energy & Industry Division in Spain by UNDP. This award has developed more popularity among present customers.



North America ((US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman,)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, China, South Korea, India New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

On the basis of sourcing type, the market is segmented into in-house and outsourced. In 2019, the in-house segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June, SGS acquired Advanced Metrology Solutions to provide 3D metrology precision services and highly technical inspection measurement processes.

On the basis of EXIM, the market is segmented into export goods and import goods. In 2019, export goods segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December, Bureau Veritas acquired ICTK Co., Ltd. ICTK Co., Ltd. is a global Transaction & Security Solution Provider that serves more than 200 clients worldwide. The acquisition has been beneficial to make good revenue in Transaction & Security Solution

On the basis of application the market is segmented into consumer goods and retail, agriculture and food, chemicals, construction and infrastructure, industrial and manufacturing, medical devices and life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, transportation and supply chain and logistics. The transportation segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace, marine and rail. The consumer goods and retail segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. In November, Bureau Veritas acquired Primary Integration Solutions. Primary Integration Solutions founded in 2005, the reason behind acquisition was to build the most elite mission critical commissioning/data center

