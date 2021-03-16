North America Soot Sensor Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future Upto 2027

“The North America soot sensor market accounted for US$ 791.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027.” Various stakeholders in the North America soot sensors market include soot sensor provider, exhaust system providers, and automotive OEMs. During the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, factors such as stringent regulation norms of diesel vehicle in North America is expected to provide fulcrum to the soot sensor’s market in the North America.

Diesel particulate filters (DPFs) are commonly used to reduce the tailpipe particulate matter emissions of Diesel engines. Soot is also known as particulate matter (PM). The unburnt soot nanoparticle emitted from the internal combustion engine has a harmful impact on human health. The particulate matter (PM) is emitted more from the diesel-powered engine. Arduous emission legislation has generated a need for sensitive, low-cost, accurate, and robust PM sensors for on-board diagnostic device OBD in the North America region. The regulation states that “”Heavy-duty vehicles must have an OBD system capable of detecting a failure of the DPF resulting in PM emissions of 1.5 times (~4.9 mg/m3) the emission limit. The stringent regulatory environment in the North American region has propelled the North America soot sensor market. However, factors such as rise of natural gas powertrain in heavy and light duty trucks have posed stern challenges to the smooth growth of the North America soot sensor market.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engines symbolize a promising technology for facing stringent regulations imposed by government authorities. However, one of the downsides of GDI engines compared to port fuel injection (PFI) engines is it generates soot or particulate matter. GDI engine is attaining its peak due to its greater fuel control and improvement in cooling of exhaust gasses as compared to common Port Fuel Injection engines. One of the probable solutions to cut the quantity of soot emitted in the air is the Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF). Currently, the most obvious device in gasoline cars for monitoring the state of the filter and trigger the combustion event is the differential pressure soot sensor. Thus, the adoption of GDI engines for gasoline cars is further expected to provide greater opportunity for the North America soot sensor market.

The overall North America soot sensor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America soot sensor market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America soot sensor market based on all the segmentation pertaining to the country. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America soot sensor market.

