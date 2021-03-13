North America Sterilization Services Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,441.06 Mn in 2027 – BGS Beta-Gamma-Service, Cosmed, E-BEAM Services, Life Science Outsourcing, MEDISTRI, Midwest, Sterigenics, Microtrol

The North America sterilization services market is expected to reach US$ 1,441.06 Mn in 2027 from US$ 868.21 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the sterilization services market in the US is determined due to factors such as the easy increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, and a rising number of surgical procedures is dominating the sterilization services market across the region. The market in Canada and Mexico is expected to grow due to the increasing number of surgical procedures that are likely to severe as the growth of the sterilization services market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the sterilization services market, for instance, Sterigenics International LLC, Cosmed Group has done recent developments for products. Some of the recent developments are mentioned below.

Table 1. Recent Developments in the Market

Month & Year Company Description October 2017 Cosmed Group Cosmed Group, Inc. acquired contract ethylene oxide sterilization operation from NAETO Sterilization. This has expanded the company’s medical device sterilization division. Moreover, acquisition of this facility has strengthened its presence in sterilization market October 2017 Sterigenics International LLC Sterigenics International LLC and Noxilizer, Inc. entered into an agreement. In this agreement, Sterigenics received exclusive distribution rights of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) contract sterilization services to medical device pharmaceutical, biotech and pharmaceutical industries December 2016 Cosmed Group Cosmed Group, Inc. acquired sterilization facility from iuvo Bioscience. With this acquisition, the company has returned to contract sterilization after eleven years

In 2019, the Ethylene Oxide (ETO) sterilization segment held the most significant market share of the sterilization services market, by method. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its high demand from medical device manufacturers. The electron beam radiation sterilization segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The US sterilization services market is dominated by contract sterilization services segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. Also, contract sterilization services segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the demand of quality services.

