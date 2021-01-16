North America Third Party Logistics Market expected to reach US$ 315.0 Bn by the year 2027

“Third Party Logistics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 196.2 Bn in 2017 to US$ 315.0 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.2% from the year 2020 to 2027.” Enhancing focus of manufacturing companies are concentrating on reducing assets and emphasize on core business is fueling the North America third party logistics market. 3PL firms also help to reduce inventory cost and can strategize to reduce a company’s overall shipping & delivery costs as well. The core companies may not have that time or expertise to keep logistic services and systems updated. The company often face challenges meeting timely delivery of products during high business growth. Outsourcing logistic function from a third party is helpful for core companies as these firms manage and maintain warehouse, transportation, and other operations with more efficiently with expertise. Also, 3PL eliminates the need to invest in technology, warehouse space, transportation, a trained staff in order to execute the logistics process, thereby driving the third party logistics market in North America. This factor has created a potential market space for North America third party logistics market.

The bolstering acceptance of several software solutions is anticipated to fuel the North America third party logistics market growth. In coming years, the 3PL firms are expected to shift towards mobile technology in order to reduce the paper records. Moreover, the adoption of the RFID enabled devices are expected to store data for easy transport that will also simplify tracking & identification of products. Software related to transportation management system will reduce the inefficiency and costs with saving time for operations. For instance, XPO Logistics announced XPO Connect which is a digital freight and cloud-based marketplace. This platform is developed to offer shippers with a single POE (point of entry) for visibility across modes to minimize cost and time. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of North America third party logistics market.

US is anticipated to leads the third party logistics market across the North America region through the forecast period. US is one of the leading market for 3PL in North America where warehousing is the major outsourced logistics service. Increase in inclination of manufacturers to develop paperless work along with rise in adoption of just-in-time trucking for e-commerce companies is boosting the market for 3PL in U.S. The growth of the warehousing market in the U.S is majorly attributed to the rising sophistication and system capabilities of the VAWD (Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors) and 3PL. The industry therefore offers great opportunities for the high tech development, particularly to the automotive shippers along with other verticals. This bolster the North America third party logistics market on the forecast period.

