North America Video Measuring System Market Share, Size Data 2020: Key Manufacturers, Industry Price, Trend, Size Estimation, and Future Forecast, Revenue, Business Growth, Regional Analysis & Forecast to 2027

North America Video Measuring System Market is expected to reach USD 357.09 Million by 2025 from USD 191.85 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising concern towards quality control, increased demand for proficient, precise and specific measurement technology and advantages of video measurement technology over traditional measurement methods are the factors which will boost the North America video measuring system market.

Company Coverage of xyz market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc): Nikon Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, ZEISS International, HEXAGON, ZYGO, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Vision Engineering Ltd, Perceptron, Inc., CREAFORM, Renishaw plc, among others.

Market Synopsis

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers: North America Video Measuring System Market Some of the major factors driving the market for North America video measuring system are rising concern towards quality control, increased demand for proficient, precise and specific measurement technology and advantages of video measurement technology over traditional measurement methods High cost of video measuring related technologies are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market. Advent of smart factories, investment opportunities for video measuring in markets will drive the market in future.

Regional Analysis:

North America ((US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman,)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, China, South Korea, India New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

Segmentation of the Market

The North America video measuring system market is segmented based on offering into three notable segments; hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is sub segmented into cameras, sensors, lighting system, processors and others. Services segment is sub segmented into measurement service and after-sales service. In 2017, hardware segment is likely to dominate market with 55.6% shares and is estimated to reach USD 197.93 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.

The North America video measuring system market is segmented based on product type into three notable segments; manual video measuring system, automated video measuring system and semi-automated video measuring system. In 2017, manual video measuring system segment is likely to dominate market with 55.85% shares and is estimated to reach USD 194.41 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period.

The North America video measuring system market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; 2D and 3D. In 2017, 2D segment is likely to dominate market with 51.8% shares and is estimated to reach USD 179.34 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period.

The North America video measuring system market is segmented based on application into seven notable segments; electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, heavy machinery industry, medical, energy and power and others. In 2017, electronics segment is likely to dominate market with 25.0% shares and is estimated to reach USD 88.61 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.



