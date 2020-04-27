NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS DATA RADIO MODEM MARKET 2020 FUTURE GROWTH OUTLOOK | KNOW IN-DEPTH ABOUT KEY PLAYERS LIKE ABB, DEUNIS®, HARRIS CORPORATION, DIGI INTERNATIONAL

players of North America wireless data radio modem market ABB, deunis®, Harris Corporation, Digi International, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Schneider Electric, GE Grid Solutions, ATIM Radiocommunications, Cohda Wireless, ENCOM Wireless Data Solutions, Campbell Scientific Australia, Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp., Intuicom Inc. – Wireless Solutions, Pro4 Wireless AB, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, FreeWave Technologies, Microhard Corporation, SIMREX Corporation, Motorola Canada, SATEL Oy, SATEL USA, Arada Systems, JAVAD GNSS, Harxon Corporation and others

North America wireless data radio modem market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The wireless data radio modems have three types of operating modes which are Point-to-point, Point-to-multipoint and Repeater mode. These modems encode the digital data at the point of transmission and decode that data at recipient side. This decoded data is conveyed to the connected devices.

Some of the factors which are driving the growth of North America wireless data radio modem market are increased demand in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) drones whereas, less coverage for radio modem is restraining the growth of the North America wireless data radio modem market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Recent Industry Developments

In January 2018, the Digi International Inc. had launched Digi XBee series of next-generation RF modules and cellular modems. The major benefits of this modem are that it delivers a low-power microcontroller that has the ability to deliver intelligent network edge without replacing or changing the entire network. It is capable of switching between several protocols, ensuring that the entire network is intact.

In January 2019, Harxon Corporaton launched X-Survey antenna. This integrates constellation GNSS signal reception by 4-in-1 antenna design. This product helps the company to increase users in the field of communication, navigation and UAVs precision positioning.

In July 2018, Intuicom Inc. launched new Axiom which is a high performance wireless broadband radio. This is used for point-to-multipoint, point-to-point and mesh networks communication. This product launch will increase the product portfolio range of the company.

Key Market Segmentation of North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

North America wireless data radio modem market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of product type, frequency range, spectrum technology and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into UAV drone data modem and general-purpose data modem

On the basis of frequency range the market is segmented into 900 Mhz, 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz

On the basis of spectrum technology, the market is segmented into frequency hopping spread spectrum and direct sequence spread spectrum

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into precision farming, transportation, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and telemetry

