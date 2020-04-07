Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

Nuclear decommissioning services is the service in which nuclear facility is dismantled to the point that it no longer requires measures for radiation protection. The shutdown of older nuclear reactors due to a growing trend toward renewable sources of energy is boosting the growth of the nuclear decommissioning services market. Moreover, rising safety concerns and growing need to avoid nuclear accidents are positively impacting the growth of the nuclear decommissioning services market.

The “Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Nuclear decommissioning services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview nuclear decommissioning services market with detailed market segmentation by reactor type, strategy, and geography. The global nuclear decommissioning services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nuclear decommissioning services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the nuclear decommissioning services market.

The reports cover key developments in the nuclear decommissioning services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Nuclear decommissioning services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for nuclear decommissioning services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nuclear decommissioning services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key nuclear decommissioning services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AECOM

Ansaldo Energia

Babcock International Group PLC

Bechtel Corporation

EnergySolutions

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

ONET SA

Orano

Studsvik AB

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

The report analyzes factors affecting nuclear decommissioning services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nuclear decommissioning services market in these regions.

