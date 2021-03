Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2027 Focuses On Top Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers And Opportunities | Cardinal Health, IBA Worldwide, Curium

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. During January 2019, Curium and Progenics entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize PyL in Europe. This agreement has helped the companies to offer better products to its customers across the globe.

The major players operating in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market include Cardinal Health, IBA Worldwide, Curium, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Bayer AG, Positron Corporation, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Bracco, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., and Advanced Accelerator Applications.

The report segments the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market as follows:

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market – By Applications

Diagnostic Applications SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications

Therapeutic Applications Thyroid Bone Metastasis Lymphoma Endocrine Tumors Other Therapeutic Applications



Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

