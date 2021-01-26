Nuclear Power in South Africa, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2020-Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

“Nuclear Power in South Africa, Market Outlook to 2030, – Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in South Africa.

The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in South Africa (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in South Africa nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, market size of major equipment and company snapshot of some of the major market participants.

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374400

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Scope

The report analyses global nuclear power market, South Africa power market and South Africa nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2006-2017 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2018-2030.

– Overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2017, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2017 and investment trends.

– Power market scenario in South Africa provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Details of South Africa nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, installed capacity share by contractor/owner and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in South Africa nuclear power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2374400

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.