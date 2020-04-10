Nurse Call Systems Market 2020: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis by Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems Inc.and Others

Nurse Call Systems market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the Medical Device industry. Painstakingly analyses market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on numerous factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. 2020 is the base year while 2017 is the historic year for calculation in the report. The report consists of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global nurse call systems market accounted to US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,936.83 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Nurse Call Systems Market are Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems Inc., SCHRACK SECONET AG, STANLEY Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Rauland And Others

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global nurse call systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below;

2019: Critical Alert Systems has announced a partnership with Bernoulli Health, developer of Bernoulli One. The platform fuses Bernoulli One’s real-time, patient-generated data, including live-streaming waveforms and alert notifications intelligently aggregated and filtered from multiple physiologic devices and EHRs, with Critical Alert Systems’ staff assignment, advanced, rules-based routing and distribution capabilities.

2018: Ascom Holding AG with Dräger AG & Co. KGaA has launched integrated clinical alarm management solution in North America. The solution was introduced for Ascom’s Unite Connect and it has received FDA clearance for sales and distribution in the US. The product is also available in the Canadian market.

2017: Beacon Communications, LLC entered into partnership with STANLEY Healthcare Connected, and will offer STANLEY Healthcare’s senior living solutions – including the Arial emergency call solution and WanderGuard BLUE wander management solution to new and existing customers in western United States.

Market segmentation:

By Equipment (Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, Buttons, and Integrated Communication Systems),

Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems),

Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, and Other Applications),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes & Medical Assisted Living Centers, and Other End Users) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

