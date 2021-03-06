Nurse Call Systems Market to Showcase Healthy Expansion at 10.3% CAGR During 2019 – 2027

The global nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2027. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market.

Assisted living centers or the assisted living communities generally serve the people who requires help for their daily activities and some of the healthcare services. The centers or the communities are combination of the independence, companionship, privacy and have security and premises that resembles like homes. The rise in the Alzheimer’s diseases are leading to the growth of the assisted living care, there are approximately 28,9000 assisted living centers owing approximately 1 million licensed beds in the United States. The average number of the licensed beds in an assisted living center is 33.

Moreover, TERRAGON (Germany), conceives and realizes barrier-free living arrangements that make it easy to look forward to this period of life. They benefits the long-standing perception of the residential wishes of the residents of Assisted Living. These experiences also flow into the provision of the service offerings as well as the design of the social areas.

Download a sample report Explore further @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002562

Top Dominating Key Players:

Ascom Honeywell International Inc. Siemens AG Azure Healthcare Intercall Systems Inc. SCHRACK SECONET AG STANLEY Healthcare Critical Alert Systems. Hill-Rom Services Inc. TEKTONE

Global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market. However, factors such as higher costs of the nurse call system and its installation charges are expected to hamper the growth of global nurse call system market.

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002562

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]