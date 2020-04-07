Nutraceutical Packaging Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players 2018 – 2028

Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market: An Overview

Nutraceutical products can be a functional food, beverages or other products are the nutritionally or medicinally derived food. Nutraceuticals are also known as phytochemical, designer foods, functional food, medical foods, and nutritional supplements. The nutraceutical packaging is essential to prevent nutraceuticals from the external contamination and provide a high barrier against oxidizing agents. Globally, bottles, pouches, bags, films are other products are used for the nutraceuticals. These products can be of various materials including paper and paperboards, glass, plastic, and metal. The increased demand for nutraceutical from the consumers has escalated the requirements for the adequate nutraceutical packaging. Both the manufacturer and the consumers prefer the neutraceutical packaging because of the ease of printing over them.

Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market: Dynamics

The global nutraceutical packaging is expected to witness a propelled growth because of the escalated use of neutraceutical products by the consumers. The increased health benefits by the nutraceutical products coupled with the increased expenditure on fitness and wellness of the people across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the global nutraceutical packaging market. The increasing per capita income of people worldwide is expected to contribute to the growth of the nutraceutical packaging market further. Besides, the increasing health consciousness and shift to a healthier lifestyle is likely to contribute to the growth of neutraceutical packaging market further. The trends in global nutraceutical packaging market include the use of the UV ink labels which prevents the product form counterfeiting. The manufacturers are using blister packs for the packaging of tablet and the capsules in global nutraceutical packaging market. Bottles are the most used product type in the global nutraceutical packaging market. The use of eco-friendly plastics is expected to create opportunities in the worldwide nutraceutical packaging market. However, the higher cost of nutraceutical products can be a possible restraint for the growth of the global nutraceutical packaging market.

Global Nutraceutical packaging Market: Segmentation

Globally, the nutraceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, and on the basis of neutraceutical product which are further segmented as –

On the basis of product type, the global nutraceutical packaging market is segmented as-

Bottles

Cans and Jars

Bags & Pouches

Cartons

Stick Packs

Blister Packs

On the basis of material type, the global nutraceutical packaging market is segmented as-

Metal

Plastic Low-density polyethylene High-density polyethylene Polypropylene Other Plastics

Glass

Paper and Paperboard

On the basis of neutraceutical product, the global nutraceutical packaging market is segmented as –

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Minerals & Vitamin Capsules

Protein Powder

Herbs

Others

Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global nutraceutical packaging market are –

MJS PACKAGING

PolyOne Corporation

Glenroy, Inc.

Maco Bag Corporation

JohnsByrne Company

Birchwood Contract Manufacturing

NuEra Nutraceuticals Inc.

MOD-PAC Corp.

Hughes Enterprises

AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global nutraceutical packaging market during forecast period.

