Oat-based Snacks Market Shows strong Growth | PATERSON ARRAN, nature delivered ltd, General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., Mondelez International, Britannia Industries., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Oat-based Snacks Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The global oat-based snacks market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Changing eating habits and availability of innovative products is likely to create opportunity in the oat based snacks market.

The well-established Key players in the market are: PATERSON ARRAN, nature delivered ltd, General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., Mondelez International, Britannia Industries., NAIRN’S OATCAKES LIMITED, The Quaker Oats Company, BOBO’S, Uncle Tobys, Libre Naturals Inc, STOATS, SERIOUS FOODS BELGIUM sprl, Seven Sundays, Del Monte Food, Inc, Chicago Bar Company LLC., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, MUSH – Overnight Oats. Barbara’s among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Oat-based Snacks Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Oat-based Snacks Industry market:

– The Oat-based Snacks Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Oat-based Snacks Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Oat-based Bakery and Bars Oat-based Savory, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retailers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, UK headquartered snacks brand Graze launched oat-based snacks range named as Wow Bakes that contains 100 calories per serving. This range is available in four different flavours such as honeycomb crumble, lemon drizzle, sticky toffee, and chocolate sea salt. This product launch will upscale the demand for oat-based snacks in the near future by significantly reducing the sugar content across the entire cereal bar range

In June 2019, shortbread manufacturer Paterson’s introduced on-the-go oat snacking bar with four different variants including Cranberry, Apple, Blueberry, and Raspberry.it contains around 170 calorie and less than 2.5% saturated fat. As on-the-go food products are highly preferred by working people that could also help to increase the oat-based snacks market growth

Market Drivers

Increasing health awareness regarding several chronic diseases is the major factor boosting this market growth

Oats provides high nutritional value when compared to any other snacks; this is another factor driving the market growth

Healthy weight loss and high metabolism are provided by oats consumption uplifts the demand of the market

Prevailing demand from several supermarkets, departmental store, hypermarkets will also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Risk of contamination, this factor can impede the market growth

Stringent regulations regarding food products is another factor restricting the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market will also acts as a restraining factor for the growth of this market

Increasing Disposable Income

