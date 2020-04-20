Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2026

The Report Titled on “Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market” analyses the adoption of Off-Street Parking Management Systems: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market profile the top manufacturers like ( IBM, Xerox, Cubic, Kapsch TrafficCom, TIBA Parking, Amano, Kudelski, Swarco, Nortech Control Systems ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems industry. It also provide the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Market size (Last few years, current and expected); Market share analysis as per different companies; Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market forecast; Demand; Price Analysis; Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries).

Scope of Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market: Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking.

Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products. The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Access Control

☑ Parking Fee and Revenue Management

☑ Parking Reservation Management

☑ Valet Parking Management

☑ Parking Guidance and Slot Management

☑ Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Government and Municipalities

☑ Airports

☑ Healthcare

☑ Corporate and Commercial Parks

☑ Commercial Institutions

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Off-Street Parking Management Systems market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

