Offshore Helicopter Services Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Offshore helicopter services are the service provide by the company for offshore activities such as transportation, relocation and decommissioning, and other services. Growing crude oil demand across the globe is rising the production of the oil and gas that raises the demand for the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for the helicopter for the search and rescue operation are further support for the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

The rapid expansion of the exploration activities coupled with the rising deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities is growing demand for the helicopter services that propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing offshore wind farms are rising demand for the helicopter for the various operation such as installation, maintenance, and others that are also boosting the growth of the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for energy across the globe is rising the offshore activities that are expected to boom the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

AIR WALSER

Bristow Group Inc.

CHC Group LLC

Era Group Inc.

Falcon Aviation

Gulf Helicopters

Heliconia Group

Héli-Union

NHV Group

PHI, Inc.

