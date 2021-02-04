Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Anticipated Forecast In Key Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) For The Amount 2020-2026

Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Halliburton, Schlumberger, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accentureplc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Capgemini, Newgen Software, Cloudera, Cisco Software, MapR Technologies, Palantir Solutions, OSIsoft LLC ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Oil and Gas Data Monetization market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Oil and Gas Data Monetization, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market: Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.

Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry. Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Data Monetization in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Data-as-a-service

☯ Professional Services

☯ Software/Platform

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Data Monetization in each application, can be classified into:

☯ National Oil Companies (NOCs)

☯ Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

☯ National Data Repositories (NDRs)

☯ Oil and Gas Service Companies

Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

