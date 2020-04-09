Oil & Gas Data Management Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate
The global Oil & Gas Data Management market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Oil & Gas Data Management market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Oil & Gas Data Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Oil & Gas Data Management market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Oil & Gas Data Management market report on the basis of market players
Competitive Dynamics
The global oil & gas data management market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Capgemini S.A., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited.
The global oil & gas data management market is segmented as below:
Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market, by Deployment
- By Solution
- Corporate/Enterprise Data Management System
- Project Data Management System
- National Data Repository
- Standalone
- Seismic Data Management system
- Well Data Management System
- Project Data Management System
- Borehole Data Management System
- Integrated Solution
- Standalone
- By Services
- Consulting & Planning
- Integration & Implementation
- Operation & Maintenance
Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
