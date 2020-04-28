Omega-3 Market by Type (ALA, EPA, and DHA), Source (Fish Oil & Krill Oil, Algal Oil, Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Bean Curd, and Others), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, and Fish Feed) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The New Report “Omega-3 Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Omega-3 is a polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a carbon double bond at the third carbon position from the tail-end of the carbon chain. It is primarily obtained from various sources such as fish oil, krill oil, algal oil, walnut, pumpkin seed, and soybean oil. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are the major type of omega-3 that are vital for normal human metabolism. Regulatory bodies, such as FDA, have drafted specifications regarding the consumption of omega-3. For instance, the consumption of omega-3 fatty acid per day is limited to 1,500mg. in Russia. Likewise, it is 500mg for France, 450mg for Norway, and 160mg for Australia and New Zealand. The global omega-3 market is projected to reach $ 6,955 million by 2022.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cargill, Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc, Royal DSM, OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oils, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Pharma Marine AS, and Polaris. Cargill, Inc.

The world omega-3 market is driven by factors such as scientifically proven health benefits and increasing awareness among consumers about healthy eating and balanced diet. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the market growth due to increasing awareness among individuals. Omega 3 intake helps in preventing chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, omega-3 supplements, such as EPA and DHA help in preventing prostrate, colon, and breast cancers. However, high cost of manufacturing coupled with stringent regulatory barriers are some of the key challenges faced by market players.

The global omega-3 market is segmented based on type, source, application, and geography. DHA segment dominated the overall omega-3 market with more than three-fourths share in 2015; whereas, the ALA and EPA segments jointly accounted for one-fourth revenue share of the market in the same year. ALA segment is the projected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2016 to 2022.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Omega-3 equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

